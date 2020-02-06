Coronavirus live updates: Tesla closes stores, Tokyo Olympics sets up task force

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Eastern time. Total cases: More than 28,000 as of Thursday morning.

Total deaths: At least 565 worldwide as of Thursday morning

9:02 am: Yum Brands shares drop as CEO comments on coronavirus hit

Yum Brands, the owner of Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, warned investors that its 2020 results will likely fall below its long-term outlook, hit in part by the virus outbreak and its potential spread to other Asian markets. China is the largest market for KFC and the second largest for Pizza Hut. "While Yum's business model is highly diversified such that the impact on our financial performance will not be as significant what many companies will experience, this will certainly be a headwind for 2020," CEO David Gibbs said. Yum shares moved lower after Gibbs' comments, and were recently trading down 3.6% in premarket trading. -Lucas

8:55 am: Tapestry lowers forecast, citing coronavirus fallout

Kate Spade and Coach owner Tapestry said Thursday that the majority of its shops in mainland China are currently closed. Tapestry said it is expecting sales during the second half of this year to be between $200 million to $250 million lower due to the closures and the coronavirus outbreak. It said its profits could be reduced by 35 cents to 45 cents per share. If the outbreak spreads, Tapestry said the financial impact could become worse, too. "The escalating coronavirus outbreak is now significantly impacting our business in China, resulting in the closure of the majority of our stores on the Mainland," CEO Jide Zeitlin said. "If the situation further deteriorates, or the outbreak affects demand outside of the country, this impact could be worse." -Thomas

8:50 am: Toyota hunts for alternative auto parts suppliers

Toyota Motor is looking at alternatives for the production of auto parts made in China because of the coronavirus. The company has currently halted production at its China plants until Feb. 9, but may extend this deadline if the situation worsens. Toyota lifted its annual operating profit forecast by 4.2% because of strong currency rates for the Japanese yen and better-than-expected sales. However, the company has not yet factored in the financial impact of the new coronavirus, which it said was hard to gauge. -Miller

8:10 am: Russia reportedly rejects OPEC's proposal to impose further oil cuts

Russia is thought to be standing in the way of further OPEC-led production cuts, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unnamed cartel delegates. The Saudi-led producer group has been unable to reach a consensus over its response to China's coronavirus outbreak. It comes after delegates representing OPEC and non-OPEC allies, sometimes referred to as OPEC+, met for three days to debate whether further output cuts would be necessary in order to offset falling demand for crude. Earlier in the day, an OPEC technical panel recommended a provisional cut of 600,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported, citing two sources. International benchmark Brent crude traded at $55.07 on Thursday, down around 0.4%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate stood at $50.85, around 0.2% higher.

6:30 am: Tesla temporarily closes China stores amid coronavirus fears

Tesla has temporarily closed its stores in mainland China as of Sunday, Feb. 2, according to an online post from a company sales employee on that date. The move comes as more than half of China has shut down in an effort to contain the outbreak. Tesla has 24 stores in mainland China, according to the company's website.

6:20 am: Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizers set up coronavirus task force

The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have set up a task force in an attempt to counter intensifying fears about the coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto he will run the newly-created Novel Coronavirus Countermeasures Task Force, Reuters reported. The group held its first meeting on Tuesday, Muto told reporters, and a second briefing could take place as soon as Friday. The Olympic Games are set to take place from July 24 to Aug. 9, with the Paralympic Games scheduled to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 6.

5:10 am: US urges WHO to 'engage directly' with Taiwan, prompting China to hit back