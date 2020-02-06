Taco Bell parent's stock falls on earnings miss

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations.
Shares of the company slid 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:
Taco Bell's parent company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $488 million, or $1.58 per share, up from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Yum earned $1.00 per share, missing the $1.13 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
Net sales rose 9% to $1.69 billion, topping expectations of $1.66 billion.