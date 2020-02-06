Skip Navigation
Taco Bell parent's stock falls on earnings miss

Amelia Lucas
Key Points
  • Yum Brands missed Wall Street's estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings.
  • Net sales rose 9% to $1.69 billion, topping expectations of $1.66 billion.
Vehicles wait in line at the drive through lane of a Yum! Brands Inc. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Taco Bell restaurant in Lockport, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company slid 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

  • Earnings per share: $1.00, adjusted, vs. $1.13 expected
  • Revenue: $1.69 billion, vs. $1.66 billion expected
  • Same-store sales: 2%, vs. 2.3% expected

Taco Bell's parent company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $488 million, or $1.58 per share, up from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Yum earned $1.00 per share, missing the $1.13 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 9% to $1.69 billion, topping expectations of $1.66 billion.

