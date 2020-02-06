Taco Bell parent's stock falls on earnings miss

Vehicles wait in line at the drive through lane of a Yum! Brands Inc. Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and Taco Bell restaurant in Lockport, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Yum Brands on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that fell short of analysts' expectations.

Shares of the company slid 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.00, adjusted, vs. $1.13 expected

Revenue: $1.69 billion, vs. $1.66 billion expected

Same-store sales: 2%, vs. 2.3% expected

Taco Bell's parent company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $488 million, or $1.58 per share, up from $334 million, or $1.04 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Yum earned $1.00 per share, missing the $1.13 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 9% to $1.69 billion, topping expectations of $1.66 billion.