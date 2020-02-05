Stock market live updates: Futures up big, coronavirus-related names bounce, Tesla falls

The medical staff visit occupants in a hotel accommodating isolated people in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Monday, Feb. 03, 2020. Barcroft Media | Getty Images

This is a live blog. Check back for updates.

8:33 am: Ford shares tank after disappointing earnings and weak guidance

Ford Motor's stock plunged nearly 8% in premarket trading after the automaker said it lost $1.67 billion during the fourth quarter and missed Wall Street earnings expectations on increased pension contributions and higher North American warranty and labor costs. Ford also disappointed Wall Street with its earnings projections for 2020. It's projecting full-year earnings of between 94 cents and $1.20 a share, or adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of $5.6 billion and $6.6 billion.– Li

8:32 am: Nike shares under pressure on coronavirus concerns

Shares of Nike slipped 0.3% in premarket trading after the company said the fast-spreading coronavirus will have a "material impact" on its operations across China. Nike has closed half of its stores in China as the government tries to contain a new virus outbreak there. The stores that are opened are operating with reduced hours — as they are "experiencing lower than planned retail traffic," Nike said in a statement. – Li

8:25 am: Stock futures point to sharp gains once again