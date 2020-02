Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Shanghai's Mayor Ying Yong attend the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019.

Canaccord downgraded shares of Tesla, which have doubled this year, and said investors should wait for a better opportunity to buy after the hot stock's "electrifying" run.

Tesla shares fell 4% in premarket trading Wednesday.