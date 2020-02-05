Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Pinterest & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Canaccord downgraded the stock after the recent runup in shares and said investors should wait for a better "entry point"
"Following an electrifying run in 2020, we are downgrading shares of Tesla to HOLD as we see a balanced risk reward for investors to lock in profits. Just as we observed a clear buy signal coming into 2020, we see the risk of China's coronavirus as a clear headwind to the Shanghai facility, suggesting a more pragmatic position. Given the 3,000 per week China Model 3 production expectations in a country that remains on lockdown, we feel a reset of expectations in Q1 is likely and thus needs to be reflected in the valuation."
Loop initiated the social media web and mobile application company and said it saw "great" potential on the company's advertising and e-commerce platform.
"We think PINS is among the most interesting of SMID Cap stocks in the US Internet sector with great potential as an advertising and eCommerce platform. Engagement is not a high-frequency, daily habit like social media peers but the network is showing healthy user growth with monthly active user's up 28% in 3Q. We think the nature of engagement on Pinterest is highly aligned with commerce, offering very strong monetization potential and think that making Pinterest shoppable is a major opportunity.