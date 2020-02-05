Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Pinterest & more

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk takes off his coat onstage during a delivery event for Tesla China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

Canaccord downgraded the stock after the recent runup in shares and said investors should wait for a better "entry point"

"Following an electrifying run in 2020, we are downgrading shares of Tesla to HOLD as we see a balanced risk reward for investors to lock in profits. Just as we observed a clear buy signal coming into 2020, we see the risk of China's coronavirus as a clear headwind to the Shanghai facility, suggesting a more pragmatic position. Given the 3,000 per week China Model 3 production expectations in a country that remains on lockdown, we feel a reset of expectations in Q1 is likely and thus needs to be reflected in the valuation."

