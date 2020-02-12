This state will pay workers up to $2,000 to upgrade their tech skills

Over the years, major companies ranging from AT&T to IBM have poured billions of dollars into training programs to encourage workers to level up their technology skills and fill a widening pool of unfilled tech jobs.

And in January, the state of Ohio joined the ranks of organizations working to solve for the talent shortage. Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that commits $17.5 million a year to businesses who will pay for employees to upgrade their technology skills.

Part of this initiative is through the state's TechCred program, which will reimburse up to $2,000 per employee, and up to $30,000 per employer, when a business pays for a current or prospective worker to earn an industry-recognized technology-focused credential, including those from Google Cloud, AWS, Oracle, Microsoft Azure and more.

"There are lots of job training programs for people who are unemployed," Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted tells CNBC Make It, "but when you have sustained low unemployment like this in the country and Ohio, your future workforce is your present workforce — we need to find a way to upskill them."

TechCred recognizes 379 certificates (earned after completing a series of courses) or certifications (earned after passing a competency assessment) in tech skills related to business, health care, cybersecurity, military and smart transportation, construction, information technology, manufacturing and robotics.

Participants must apply to the program, and applications are scored competitively based on several factors. One factor is how much the employer expects to raise the worker's wages after completing the program, whether that's through a raise, change of job function or promotion.

"If we're going to invest these dollars, we want to upskill people who will earn more and in turn create more productivity for their employer, and we want the employee to share in that," says Husted, who serves as director of the Governor's Office of Workforce Transformation.

TechCred completed its first round of applications in October 2019, and state funds were awarded to 1,576 workers from 234 employers. Its second round of applications closed in January, and Husted expects more funding will be distributed throughout the year.