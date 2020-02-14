Should sports chat be cracked down on in the office? Some people say yes

Creating truly inclusive workplaces has become more important than ever, an issue which has led to debate as to whether reining in the discussion of certain topics in the office is part of the solution in changing corporate culture.

Ann Francke, CEO of a U.K. professional body called the Chartered Management Institute, said in an interview with BBC radio that talking about sports like soccer or cricket in the office made women "feel left out."

She warned that discussing sport in the office was a "gateway" to locker room talk and left unchecked, could result in this becoming part of a company's culture.

Francke said it was easy for a conversation in the office to escalate from debating sport to "slapping each other on the back and talking about their conquests at the weekend."

While Francke did not call for an all-out ban on talking about sports in the office, she encouraged employers to moderate these discussions in order to ensure conversations were more inclusive.

However, some have argued that assuming women aren't interested in having a conversation about sport is sexist in itself.

Pooja Jain-Link, executive vice president of U.S. think-tank the Center for Talent Innovation (CTI), said "women are just as likely to be sports fans and love to participate in that type of conversation."

In fact, she said that talking about sports or other hobbies in the office can build a "camaraderie" and "connection" with colleagues, as well as helping foster employees' "sense of belonging" at work.

Bev Shah, CEO of City Hive — a network working for greater diversity in the investment industry — agreed that "watercooler moments" discussing each other's interests can actually help build a company's culture and give "people points of connection that help develop working relationships."

Having "shared moments" such as a soccer World Cup, cultural holiday or another event, she added, can help create "understanding and awareness."