How Ngangom Bala Devi became India's first professional female soccer player

Ngangom Bala Devi's journey began in a small village in India, but the talented soccer player has broken down barriers to become the country's first fully professional female player.

Bala Devi recently signed to the women's team of Scottish soccer club Rangers F.C., despite growing up in the Indian state of Manipur where hardly any girls played the game.

The soccer player told CNBC via email that she started out by joining in boys' matches.

She said she was inspired by soccer legends including Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, but also by her family's enthusiasm for the sport — her father, a farmer by trade, enjoyed playing as a hobby.

Bala Devi's twin sister and elder brother also played but she was the only one in her family who pursued her passion and went on to play professionally.

She initially played for her state team but in 2005, at around age 15, played her first match for India's national women's team.

Bala Devi was the captain of the national team for five years and the top goal scorer, netting 52 goals in 58 matches since 2010. She has also been named the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women's Player of the Year twice, in 2015 and 2016.

While playing at a national level, Bala Devi also held down a job as an officer for the Manipur police force and was part of its soccer club, representing it in both state and national level matches.

She said playing for the police force helped improve her soccer skills and increased her "exposure and experience" as a player.