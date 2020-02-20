Overseas workers are looking for these lucrative jobs in the UK, survey shows

The U.K. is home to three of the world's top 10 universities, according to Times Higher Education, including Oxford University.

People planning to move to the U.K. for work are not necessarily looking at the jobs you might expect, according to the jobs site Indeed, with senior lecturer positions proving the most popular.

Job advertisements for senior lecturer roles had the highest share of clicks from overseas, with some 37% of views coming from outside the U.K., according to a new survey from the company. These jobs have an average annual advertised salary of £41,979 ($54,708).

Indeed analyzed millions of job postings on its platform, looking at which roles were getting the highest share of clicks from non-U.K. IP addresses.

The second most popular role for overseas applicants was a French teacher, with nearly a third (31%) of clicks on these job postings coming from overseas. This role has an average salary of £30,974, Indeed said.

Software jobs also proved popular, with Android developer and SAP (systems, applications and products) consultant postings each attracting more than a quarter of views from outside Britain.

Despite an average advertised salary of £81,424, however, the role of corporate lawyer ranked fifth place.

Indeed also said that interest in postings started to fall for jobs advertising salaries below £30,000.