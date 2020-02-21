'There's no shortcut to learning a craft,' Grammy-winning singer Kylie Minogue says

Trying again after a failure is one of the secrets to career success, according to Grammy-award winning popstar Kylie Minogue.
Speaking to CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum in Dubai, the Australian singer-songwriter said her advice to aspiring recording artists was to "be true to yourself" — and be willing to work hard.
"The beautiful thing that I've discovered is experience — there's no shortcut to learning a craft," she said. "Some people are blessed, and they seem to have it all from the outset. I didn't, I had to learn. I fell over so many times, I was pushed down so many times, but you have to find your way to get through that."
Minogue, who has been nominated for five Grammy awards — winning one in 2003 for the song "Come Into My World" — told CNBC that when she began her career she "didn't know anything about anything."
"I do consider myself very fortunate, though, that I got through it OK, and I would say that is down to not only the people I encountered but the way I was raised," she explained, adding that her mom taught her and her sister, recording artist Dannii Minogue, that everything was possible for women.
Kylie Minogue has had seven number one albums in the U.K., with her debut single topping the British charts in 1988, and two top 10 hits — "The Loco-Motion" and "Can't Get You out of My Head" — in the United States.