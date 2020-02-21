'There's no shortcut to learning a craft,' Grammy-winning singer Kylie Minogue says

Trying again after a failure is one of the secrets to career success, according to Grammy-award winning popstar Kylie Minogue.

Speaking to CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum in Dubai, the Australian singer-songwriter said her advice to aspiring recording artists was to "be true to yourself" — and be willing to work hard.

"The beautiful thing that I've discovered is experience — there's no shortcut to learning a craft," she said. "Some people are blessed, and they seem to have it all from the outset. I didn't, I had to learn. I fell over so many times, I was pushed down so many times, but you have to find your way to get through that."