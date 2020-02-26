How Nerio Alessandri started Technogym, worth $2.4 billion, in his garage in Italy

You may never have heard of Nerio Alessandri, but you may well have used the gym equipment he designed.

Alessandri is the founder of Technogym, one of the most popular gym equipment brands in the world, with 50 million users globally across 100 countries. Founded in 1983, the company now makes products ranging from free weights to rowing machines.

It has already supplied exercise bikes, treadmills and more for several Olympic Games and will this year provide equipment for the event in Tokyo. It has also sponsored Formula 1 and soccer teams including A.C. Milan.

The business is now worth around €2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) and since it went public on the Milan Stock Exchange in May 2016 has seen its share price increase by 156%.

Speaking to CNBC, Alessandri said being self-funded helped the company to grow sustainably in the early days. He maintained a steady cashflow by getting customers to pay half of the equipment price upfront and then the other half upon delivery.

In fact, he says that it was only 12 years ago — some 25 years after the company was founded — that Technogym took on private equity investment.

He attributes part of the business' success to "sustainable" and "profitable" growth.