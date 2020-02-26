Your partner is more likely to know your phone PIN or favorite band than what you do for work

Two-fifths of people know the access code to their partner's phone and a similar number (38%) know their other half's favorite band but less than third would be able to describe what they do for a living, research has found.

Similarly, three-quarters of people don't trust their partner to be able to explain their job, according to a survey of 2,000 U.K. workers, 500 of whom worked in the tech sector, conducted by market researcher Opinium on behalf of IT jobs site, CWJobs.

Nearly three-quarters (71%) of Brits felt forced to dumb down their work when explaining it to their partners, family or friends, which is hardly surprising when two in five people said close ones switched-off when they talked about their job.

This left nearly a quarter of U.K. workers feeling frustrated, while 22% said this lack of engagement made them annoyed and 17% said it made them feel lonely.

Those working in tech and IT (56%) were most upset by their friends and family's lack of interest in their job, followed by people working in property (49%), engineering (45%) and financial services (45%).

And nearly one in three (31%) U.K. employees resented the fact that friends and family thought the money they made was more important than their actual career.

As a result, around three out of five people dreaded having to explain what they do for a living.