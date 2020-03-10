Reaching gender equality at work means getting over this major hurdle first

Despite ongoing efforts to improve gender equality in the workplace, still too few men recognize the extent of the problem. Until that perception gap is addressed, attempts by individuals and organizations to make progress will be stymied.

That's the conclusion of a new report from the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), a leadership development network, released to coincide with this year's International Women's Day on March 8.

Just two-fifths (41%) of men believe men and women experience unequal roles in the workplace, compared with almost two-thirds (63%) of women who view that to be the case. That represents a perception gap of 22%, according to the research, which surveyed over 300 professionals across Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, less than half (44%) of men agree there is a gender pay gap versus almost three-quarters (72%) of women, resulting in a perception gap of 25%. More than half (57%) of women versus just a third (32%) of men believe women are hit on or harassed in the workplace as a result of their gender.

Those disparities in perception — while at best hopeful — at worst play a key role in undermining progress, perpetuating systemic challenges and preventing women from receiving support, according to Elisa Mallis, CCL's managing director and vice president (APAC) and co-author of the report, entitled "Overcoming Barriers to Women's Leadership and Unlocking the Power of Diversity."

"The gaps in perception ... may explain the slow progress or lack of progress we are seeing when it comes to closing the gender gap," Mallis told CNBC Make It. "While we are asking women to lead and lean in, we may also need to more actively ask men to lift ... their perceptions."