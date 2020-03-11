Millionaire earning six figures spends just $25 a month on food by 'secret shopping'—here's how it works

Todd Baldwin can afford to splurge on fancy meals. But for the most part, the 27-year-old self-made millionaire refuses to spend his own money at restaurants.

Baldwin, who earns six figures at his day job and has built a $4.4 million real estate portfolio with his wife Angela, is a "secret shopper" on the side and gets paid for dining out.

"There are a lot of businesses out there that want to know how their employees are doing and how the market is responding to their products," he tells CNBC Make It. "Those companies will hire mystery shopping firms to find independent contractors like me to go pose at their establishment as a regular customer, buy the product or service and then report on it." Reporting usually entails completing an online survey within a certain time frame.

Thanks to secret shopping, Baldwin spends just about $25 a month on food: "90 to 95% of our restaurant budget is covered by mystery shopping," he says. "Every once in a while, we'll want to go somewhere a little bit more exotic that doesn't have a mystery shopping program." But for the basics — coffee, fast food, chain restaurants and the occasional higher-end restaurant — they're covered.

Baldwin even gets paid to stock his fridge and pantry, once earning "$350 to get $70 worth of groceries from Trader Joe's," he says. That wasn't typical, though: Expect to get paid closer to $35 for mystery shopping at grocery stores, he says. While some places require you to visit a few different sections of the store, like the meat or produce department, you typically have free range over what you can buy, he adds.

To be clear, "secret shopping is not how I got rich," Baldwin says in a secret shopping explainer video on his YouTube channel. "I got rich through investing in real estate and through finding multiple streams of income."

That said, if you want to save money on food or entertainment, this is a relatively easy way to do so if you have a flexible schedule and aren't a picky eater. When you sign up for assignments, you have to "shop" during a specific time frame, like 11:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. or 4:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"There are some legitimate companies, like Bestmark, that make it easy to become a secret shopper," Sara Skirboll, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot, tells CNBC Make It. "All you need to do in order to apply is enter a few lines of general information about yourself."