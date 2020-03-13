The book Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall makes all her executives read (and how it helps in challenging times)

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's in tough times like these that solid but also kind leadership is most important. And Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall says that's what she is currently getting from her boss, billionaire Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

On Thursday, for example, Cuban said he is trying to set a plan to pay hourly stadium workers after the NBA suspended the season.

"Instead of being all freaked out and consumed with the negative right now, we are crunching numbers to pay people who only get paid if we play," Marshall tells CNBC Make It.

And Marshall says Cuban's decision is having a ripple effect.

"We have season ticket members and others who are calling wanting to help pay the workers and volunteer. It's crazy," Marshall tells CNBC Make It.

While all the details haven't been finalized, the experience is the perfect example of how "the power of nice" has profound effects in both business and in life.

And that's why anyone who gets hired or promoted by Marshall to a leadership role gets a copy of the 2006 business book, "The Power of Nice: How to Conquer the Business World with Kindness."

"I give it to everybody who joins my leadership team as required reading because at the end of the day, you have to be nice. That's how you create business. I really believe that," Marshall told CNBC Make It on Jan. 30.

Marshall, who grew up in the housing projects in Richmond, California spent nearly four decades climbing the corporate ladder at AT&T. And today she is the first black female CEO in the NBA, having taken the helm at the Mavericks in 2018 to clean up the league's toxic work culture.

With the Mavericks, Marshall has focused on hiring a diverse and inclusive executive team. (There were no women or people of color on the Mavericks' leadership team when Marshall started. Today, 50% are women and 47% are people of color, according to a Mavericks spokesperson.)

Marshall has read the book herself numerous times over the years.

"[The book has] all these different little stories about how kind acts...a kind word...or just being nice when you want to be mean really actually produce desirable results," Marshall says.

"The Power of Nice" was written by two advertising executives who tell real-life stories about people (including some celebrities) using positive tactics and acts of kindness to succeed. The book is meant to debunk the adage "nice guys finish last" in business.

Comedian Jay Leno wrote the forward for the book, writing "Life is not that hard. Try giving a little. You would be surprised how much you get back."

Leno credits his comedy success to simply being nice to people along the way.

"I recently told a joke on the show and got a letter from a woman saying she was offended by it. I called her to apologize and say I was sorry if I hurt her feelings," Leno wrote.

The next day Leno says his apology was headline news and he was being praised for his kindness.

While Marshall says she doesn't remember exactly how she came across in the book, she does remember the impact it had on her.

"When I read it, there's just so many 'aha' moments," she says.

At the time the book was published, Marshall was a senior executive at AT&T in Silicon Valley. Shortly not long after, she was promoted to president of the company's North Carolina branch.

"[The book] made me feel good about the fact that people have said I was nice. So it was kind of affirmation that I can continue to do that and that I don't have to be a witch to get my job done," Marshall says.

In addition to anecdotes, the book gives readers guidance on how to succeed through kindness, with its six "power of nice" principles. Here's what they say: