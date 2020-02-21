She was 1st black cheerleader at school, now she's running Mark Cuban's Mavericks—here's how Cynt Marshall did it

Cynthia "Cynt" Marshall was the first black cheerleader at the University of California in the late 1970s. She spent nearly four decades climbing the corporate ladder at AT&T. And today she is the first black, female CEO in the NBA, having taken the helm at the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 to clean up the league's toxic work culture. But Marshall, 60, says she didn't truly come into her own until more than 20 years into her career. "I just did my job and did what [my bosses] told me to do," Marshall tells CNBC Make It. But it was speaking out about her painful childhood and life experiences — from suffering domestic violence to losing a child to surviving cancer — that changed all that, helping Marshall to find herself professionally and setting her on her trailblazing path.

Weeding out 'distractions'

Marshall grew up in the housing projects in Richmond, California, about four hours from San Francisco. While her family struggled to make ends meet, she also had to deal with an abusive father. In 1975, when Marshall was 15, her father broke her nose as she tried to protect her mother from his physical abuse. After that, her mother and her four siblings left. But Marshall says she learned to "weed out the distractions" at an early age and stayed focused on things that she wanted to accomplish. She also found comfort in books and sports, and credits her mother, Carolyn Gardener, a high school executive administrator and resource librarian, for making education the top priority in their home. "My mother put a math book in one hand and the Bible in the other," Marshall tells Make It.

Cynt Marshall's yearbook picture in 1971. CreditL Cynt Marshall

In school, Marshall would over-prepare for everything. That work ethic earned her a full scholarship to the University of California, Berkeley to study business administration and human resources management. It was at Berkeley that Marshall first started breaking barriers — she became the university's first African-American cheerleader. Praying, she says, helped her cope when people said negative things about her on the football field. "I prayed a lot because I had to keep my spirits calm. It's the kind of stuff that can get you really upset, when you hear some of that stupid stuff," Marshall says.

Cynt Marshall was the first African-American cheerleader at the University of California Credit: Cynt Marshall

Fitting in in corporate America

After graduating, at 21, Marshall landed her first job as a local supervisor at AT&T in California in July 1981, working the afternoon and evening shifts. Soon she married her husband Kenneth (who she'd dated in college but broke up with to focus on school), and for 10 years they struggled to have kids. Marshall says she had four second trimester miscarriages, and the couple gave birth to four-months-premature daughter who died six months later. The Marshalls went on to adopt four children from the foster care system. During this time, Marshall climbed her way to upper management at AT&T, regularly promoted to director then to vice president and senior vice president. But she was just following the rules and trying to fit in. Marshall says she experienced what's known as code-switching, when people of color or differing ethnicities or cultures change the way they present or express themselves to adapt to a given situation. "I tried to look the conservative way my colleagues looked," says Marshall, who adopted a uniform of a blue suit, a scarf and black shoes. "Nothing ethnic," she says, which for her meant no red shoes or braids at work. She was also "definitely less animated and quieter at work than at home. In fact, I was once told not to speak so loudly," Marshall remembers. While Marshall never felt the need to fit in with "the guys" at work, early on in her career she learned to be comfortable being an "outsider." It also meant Marshall avoided socializing with colleagues outside the office. "Early in my career, I didn't talk much about my personal life and I made a conscious decision to leave my colloquiums and slang at home," Marshall says. "However, my church speak came with me. I was once told to say 'lucky' instead of 'blessed.' I wouldn't do it." Since she was a teenager, Marshall also liked to be called "Cynt" (instead of Cindy or Cynthia), a nickname she earned on her high school track team — "Cynt the Sprint." But when she was promoted to upper management at AT&T in 2000, her bosses told her the nickname had to go. "I refused. I've never been Cindy [and] I preferred to be called Cynt," Marshall says. However, people in the office still called her Cindy at times, and she often had to let it slide.

Being Cynt

It wasn't until Marshall moved her family from California to become president of AT&T in North Carolina in 2007 that she says she truly found her confidence and authenticity. Marshall was set to give a speech to underserved kids at a local school. She called her mother and asked if it was okay to share their story of domestic violence. "So I got up and I told the kids my story," she says. "I realized that my story was inspiring. All of it. [From] my dad breaking my nose, [to] growing up in public housing projects, [to] being poor, my four miscarriages and my daughter dying. It was all okay to talk about." After the experience, Marshall was inspired to be her complete authentic self in corporate America. And the first thing, she made "real clear" to all her employees in North Carolina was that "Cynt" was her preferred name, and she was not letting "Cindy" slide anymore. "I just felt so comfortable being who I am," she tells CNBC Make It. Marshall began to speak openly at work about her experiences, good and painful, and she realized that many of her colleagues had common experiences. "I was vulnerable. I volunteered at places and advocated for causes that I hadn't previously openly supported. As a result, I became more real, down to earth and approachable" to everyone from employees to customers to "external stakeholders" like community leaders and policymakers, she says. Her vulnerability and new mindset was crucial both when she was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2010 (she's now been cancer free for about five years) and when she was appointed senior vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer at AT&T in 2015. The goal at AT&T was to transform the company into an inclusive and diverse workforce. "Diversity is being invited to the party," Marshall has said. "Inclusion is being asked to dance." In 2017, strategies Marshall implemented landed AT&T on Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work list for the first time, making it one of just two Fortune 50 companies on the list.

A call from Mark Cuban