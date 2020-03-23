3 money moves one self-made millionaire is taking in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Grant Sabatier says building a relationship with your money is the key to having more of it.

He revisited his portfolio

Most financial advisors say to leave your investments alone in times of uncertainty and when the market is volatile. Sabatier is following that advice for the most part: "I did sell some of my Amazon stock and diversified my portfolio a little bit." He wasn't planning on doing any rebalancing, "but I was a little overexposed in individual equities," he notes. In general, though, he's keeping his hands off of his investments, staying the course and sticking to his long-term plan. Ignoring the urge to panic and pull out of the market is easier said than done, even for Sabatier: "I have to keep reminding myself that you only lose money when you sell, and so the losses themselves haven't been realized."

He took $10,000 out in cash

As a precaution, "I took out 10 grand in actual cash because I think there are certain times where ATMs could get frozen or a bank could stall," says Sabatier. "Having actual cash, and money across a couple of different banks, I think is a wise decision." Other experts are quick to reassure consumers that if your money is parked in a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), it's safe and there's no need to cash it out. It doesn't hurt to have money across different accounts, though. Financial planner Scott Cole recommends having three to six months' worth of living expenses saved across two different accounts. Keep about $1,500 in the savings account tied to your primary bank and put the rest in a high-yield savings account, where it will likely earn you more in interest, he says. If you need to dip into the $1,500 for an emergency, it will be readily accessible. Then, you can replenish the amount you used with savings from your high-yield account.

He stopped checking his net worth