The coronavirus pandemic further highlights why women workers need equal pay

This year, Equal Pay Day lands on March 31, which is the symbolic date that marks how far into the year the average woman must work to catch up to the pay a man earned the previous year. On average, full-time working women earn 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, which adds up to $407,760 in lost wages over a 40-year career, according to the National Women's Law Center (NWLC). For women of color, this wage gap is even worse as black, Native American and Latina women earn 62 cents, 57 cents and 54 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic man earns, respectively. As the world continues to grapple with the widespread impact of the coronavirus pandemic, this Equal Pay Day is not just a reminder that women everywhere deserve to earn a fair wage. Today, it's crucial to put a spotlight on the urgent need to better protect low-wage workers, who are overwhelmingly women and are overwhelmingly affected by the current health crisis. Today, women make up two-thirds of the roughly 23.8 million workers in the 40 lowest-paying jobs in America, reports the NWLC. These roles include home health aides, child-care workers, retail cashiers, waitresses and hotel housekeepers. Over the past month, some of these industries have lost thousands of jobs due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. In other cases, women are on the front lines, risking their lives to provide essential services, often for little pay or protections.

Women in low-wage roles and the pay gap they face

The number of women in low-wage domestic and caregiving roles is "partly a product of our cultural stereotypes and biases," as women are still seen as being the primary caretakers of the family, Maya Raghu, a wage expert at NWLC, tells CNBC Make It. Today, more than 75% of caregivers are women, with women being more than twice as likely as men to take a less demanding job due to the extra responsibility of caring for their family, according to the Family Caregiver Alliance. "This is also tied to the reason that women are the majority of part-time workers," adds Raghu. "Some of these low-paying jobs are shift jobs so women can work in those jobs and try to be available at certain times to take care of their families." Among workers ages 25 to 54, women are three to five times more likely to work in a part-time role than men, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Regardless of whether women choose to work part-time or full-time, Raghu points out that women in both high-wage and low-wage roles still face a gender pay gap that has a huge impact on their long-term earnings. In higher-paying roles, such as nursing, where women make up more than 85% of the workforce, women earn a median salary of $65,000 per year, compared to men who earn a median salary of $71,000. In lower-paying positions like home health aides, women lose an average of $417 per month due to the wage gap, according to NWLC data. Meanwhile, women in retail and waitressing lose an average of $250 and $500 per month to the wage gap, respectively. With women of color holding a majority of low-wage roles, Raghu says this pay gap is linked to gaps in both gender and racial wealth in America. "If you are in a low-paying job, you're living paycheck to paycheck," she says. "And if you're being shortchanged by a gender wage gap on top of that, then it is incredibly difficult to start building savings that can translate into wealth."

Long-term impact of low wages and no benefits