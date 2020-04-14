Long waits and site crashes frustrate Americans applying for unemployment, but an app may help more people file for benefits

When Los Angeles County schools closed last month in an effort to halt the spread of conroavirus, Matthew Lee was among those laid off.

Lee, who graduated from UC Santa Barbara last June, worked about 20 hours a week as a substitute teacher while completing online classes needed for a teaching degree. He currently lives with his parents, and he used his teaching income to cover his portion of the rent and his car payments. So with bills coming due, Lee checked out the unemployment portal offered through California's Employment Development Department. But he didn't get very far.

"I did actually check out the unemployment website for EDD California, but it was pretty overwhelming to have to go through that. It gave me flashbacks of the DMV website — it was too much," Lee says, so he simply put off filing.

That is, until he saw a push notification from the DoNotPay app. "It was awesome that they reminded me to [file for unemployment], and that I was able to do it so quickly," he says. Lee, who has been a subscriber to the legal robo service app for about a year, was one of the early beta testers for DoNotPay's newest feature: a chatbot that will help you complete and submit unemployment claims.

That help couldn't come at a better time. With nearly 17 million Americans filing for unemployment over the past three weeks, many states have struggled to keep up with the overwhelming number of people seeking support.

The landing page for DoNotPay's new tool to help users file for unemployment.