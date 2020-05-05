Ex-Obama Secret Service agent on how to stay mentally tough during trying times

Evy Poumpouras admits her career path hasn't exactly been an easy one.

As a former NYPD cop turned Secret Service agent protecting then-President and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama, Poumpouras has endured years of intense mental and physical training.

"It can be intimidating to someone when they understand they have to be physically fit so they can take care of somebody, move somebody, possibly drag or carry somebody and jump in front of a bullet to save somebody's life," Poumpouras, who is in her 40s, tells CNBC Make It.

Now, the mental toughness she developed during more than a dozen years as a Secret Service agent (including in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and later her presidential protection detail for Obama) is something she wants to share as world deals with the fear and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic that has already killed more than 252,000 worldwide.

"Whether you find yourself in the middle of a terrorist attack, trying to find the courage to deal with a confrontation or negotiating an important business meeting, your ability to conquer your fear, survive and even thrive comes down to one thing and one thing only: mental attitude," Poumpouras writes in her new book, "Becoming BulletProof."

Survival, she says, is all about mastering your fear response and "being able to think and act while keeping your panic at bay."

Here are the habits Poumpouras says she has learned and developed over the years that can help anyone become mentally resilient.