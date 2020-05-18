A 'whole new spectrum of labor is emerging': These are some of the most popular virtual jobs

The virtual economy is now worth over $100bn a year, according to L'Atelier.

With the coronavirus pandemic causing record job losses in the real world, a report has highlighted the lucrative virtual roles that people could turn to in order to earn a living going forward.

To date, more than 4.7 million people have contracted Covid-19 worldwide, with 315,389 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global public health crisis has wreaked havoc on the "real" economy.

Confinement measures to slow the spread of the virus have forced the shuttering of non-essential businesses, leading to job losses and pay cuts.

The world is now trying to get to grips with the so-called "new normal." For many, this includes finding ways to earn a living from home through online roles.

The virtual economy is now worth over $100 billion a year, employing hundreds of thousands of people in online jobs, according to L'Atelier, the technology and innovation tracking unit of the French bank BNP Paribas.

John Egan, CEO of L'Atelier, said that the virtual economy is "an opportunity for almost anyone to augment or replace their real-world income through a relatively shock-resistant economic system."

L'Atelier compiled a list of the most common virtual jobs, working with a digital ethnographer — someone who conducts market research about the online world — to identify and categorize these roles. It also interviewed people working in these roles, as well as looking at existing data and research on the virtual economy.

"The virtual economy is the newest example of many technologies converging to facilitate the emergence of a new labor market," the report said.

"Young people, unable or unwilling to access the upper echelons of traditional careers, are finding ways to earn income and build a reputation through novel activities unique to virtual spaces. From builders to entertainers, athletes to investors, a whole new spectrum of labor is emerging, virtually."