People are sharing their work stations as they adjust to working remotely

To help contain the spread of the coronavirus, and in adherence with numerous state-mandated stay-at-home policies, many companies have transitioned to operating with remote workers. As working from home has become a longer-term reality for workers, they've been setting up dedicated home office spaces to make the experience a more comfortable one.

Creating and organizing home office spaces can be a great way to find balance in places that once signified rest and privacy, but have more recently been split between peoples' professional and personal lives. For some workers, this has meant bringing pieces from their workplace offices to their home work stations, while others seek ways to make their work stations feel cozy and inviting.

And many are taking to social media to share their updated spaces.