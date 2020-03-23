Michigan and Massachusetts tell residents to stay home. Here's the latest on coronavirus restrictions

A growing list of states is telling residents to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, as COVID-19 takes hold in the U.S.
The virus has now infected more than 35,200 people in the U.S., including at least 470 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Health officials have said "social distancing" is key to slowing the spread of the virus, leading schools, places of worship and other large gathering spaces to shutter.
The latest restrictions follow similar moves by states including New York, California and New Jersey.
Here's a round-up of what states announced on Monday. The list will be updated through the day:
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order Monday that directs residents to remain at home as much as possible.
The restrictions go into effect on March 24 at 12:01 am, and continues through April 13.
"If we all stay at home, except for critical work and needs, we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said in a tweet announcing the order.
The order will also help prevent the state's health care system from being overwhelmed, allow time for the production of critical medical equipment like test kits and ventilators, and prevent deaths from the virus, according to a statement from the Michigan state government.
Michigan has 1,035 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data compiled by the state.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an emergency order to close all nonessential businesses across the state to curb the spread of COVID-19.
"I am issuing the following emergency order: Effective Tuesday March 24 at noon, all nonessential businesses shall close their physical workplaces and facilities to all workers, customers and the public," he said at a news briefing.
Baker's order will last until April 7. The governor also directed the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to issue a "stay-at-home" advisory to residents.
"I am also directing the Department of Public Health to issue a stay-at-home advisory outlining self-isolation and social distancing protocols," he said. "We will always allow all grocery stores, pharmacies and other types of businesses that provide essential goods and services to Massachusetts residents to continue to operate."
Restaurants and bars can remain open for delivery and takeout orders, he said.
Massachusetts has 646 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state health officials said.
Correction: An earlier version of this report overstated the governor's "stay-at-home" announcement. It was an advisory.