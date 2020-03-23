Michigan and Massachusetts tell residents to stay home. Here's the latest on coronavirus restrictions

Nearly empty of cars and pedestrians at 42nd street in Manhattan due to the pandemic COVID-19. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) Lev Radin | Pacific Press | LightRocket via Getty Images

A growing list of states is telling residents to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, as COVID-19 takes hold in the U.S. The virus has now infected more than 35,200 people in the U.S., including at least 470 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Health officials have said "social distancing" is key to slowing the spread of the virus, leading schools, places of worship and other large gathering spaces to shutter. The latest restrictions follow similar moves by states including New York, California and New Jersey. Here's a round-up of what states announced on Monday. The list will be updated through the day:

Michigan executive order to 'stay home'

Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan governor. Bill Pugliano | Getty Images

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order Monday that directs residents to remain at home as much as possible. The restrictions go into effect on March 24 at 12:01 am, and continues through April 13. "If we all stay at home, except for critical work and needs, we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Whitmer said in a tweet announcing the order. The order will also help prevent the state's health care system from being overwhelmed, allow time for the production of critical medical equipment like test kits and ventilators, and prevent deaths from the virus, according to a statement from the Michigan state government. Michigan has 1,035 confirmed cases of the virus, according to data compiled by the state.

Massachusetts

Governor Charlie Baker holds a press conference on the state's efforts in dealing with the coronavirus at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on March 17, 2020. Matthew J. Lee | Boston Globe | Getty Images