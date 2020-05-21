How fintech firm Flutterwave adapted to help small African businesses during lockdown

US-Nigerian fintech company Flutterwave has created an e-commerce platform for African companies, becoming the latest start-up to see opportunities in the lockdowns that have been imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

Originally a payments processing business, Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola witnessed how the temporary lockdowns across the continent were disrupting businesses it worked with.

He also noted the impact on smaller shops, many of which were not yet operating online, along with the greater demand for e-commerce.

In response, Flutterwave devised an e-commerce platform to enable businesses to set up their shops online, with payments and delivery integrated.

Up to 90% of businesses in sub-Saharan Africa are small- and medium-sized enterprises, according to the International Finance Corporation.

Meanwhile, a study by data insight and market research firm Kantar, published Thursday, found that nearly three in five consumers in Nigeria planned to increase their online shopping in the future.

This represented the biggest increase of all of the countries in its survey, which polled 45,000 consumers globally.