LinkedIn's top 10 productivity-boosting online courses

We've all been looking for new ways to stay productive lately, particularly when it comes to work.

Whether laid off, furloughed or adapting to new ways of working, more and more of us are spending time honing our skills as we adapt to the fast-changing jobs market.

That has caused demand for online learning to surge.

Last month, LinkedIn Learning users watched 7.7 million hours of content — double the figure for March and almost triple that for February. Meanwhile, in the peak week of March alone, as the economic fallout of the coronavirus became known globally, education app downloads jumped 90% compared to the weekly average in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to analytics provider App Annie.

Among LinkedIn's most popular courses were those focused on telecommuting, virtual skills and collaborative working, which each saw a 3,000%-5,800% jump in overall viewership. CNBC Make It took a look at the site's 10 most popular courses in April and their growth since March.