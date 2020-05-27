How millennial real estate investors have shifted their strategy in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Alex Sanchez, 25, has aspirations to be a millionaire by 30. And he's on track: Sanchez earns more than $200,000 a year from his full-time job as an overhead lineman. However, he sees real estate as his path to wealth.

Currently, he owns five rental properties around Chicago and rents them out to five families. Eventually, he wants to own and rent out 20 units.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, though, Sanchez is temporarily shifting his focus away from real estate. "I've turned my attention to the stock market," he tells CNBC Make It.

While his current tenants have been able to pay rent so far, he's aware that a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet: "I feel like right now is not a good time to go look for a tenant. … If people aren't paying rent, why would I try to go get a property and get a tenant who might not even be able to pay?"

Plus, he recognizes that now could be a good time to put some money in the market, since he's young and has a long time horizon.

Sanchez invests in the S&P 500 index fund, which holds 500 of the largest companies in the U.S. It's a passive investment strategy championed by Warren Buffett and other personal finance experts that allows you to take advantage of the success of major corporations without the risks associated with buying individual stocks.

He also uses stock-trading apps Robinhood and Webull. "I invest mostly in blue-chip stocks," he says, like Microsoft, Apple, Walmart and Costco. "I want the big companies that have been around for the longest time and have survived other recessions, but my biggest holding is the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund."