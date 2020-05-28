An entire village in Sweden is on sale for just over $7 million — take a look

The coronavirus pandemic may have brought most of the global property market to a standstill but in Sweden, which never fully went into lockdown, a village has gone up for sale for 70 million Swedish krona ($7.3 million).

Satra Brunn is a "wellness village" on the outskirts of the Swedish capital of Stockholm.

The village dates back to 1700 when doctor Samuel Skragge discovered the water source at Satra and bought the surrounding land. He then built a well, well house, hospital, church and housing.

This was at a time when natural springs soared in popularity, as drinking and bathing in high-quality water was thought to have a rebalancing and healing effect on one's health and wellbeing.

Word spread about the "healing properties" of Satra Brunn's water, attracting the local elite to build summer homes on the land, which have since been donated to the land's owners.