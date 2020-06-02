How to deal with a promotion being put on hold as a result of the pandemic

Around the world careers are being put on hold, as companies tighten their belts and shelve plans to promote or give pay rises to their employees.

It might be understandable — in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic which has now infected more than 6.2 million people worldwide — but it's still a difficult situation to be in. So CNBC asked the experts how best to deal with it.

Hearing that you won't be getting a promotion for some time may feel like the coronavirus has hit pause on yet another aspect of your life, which can be hard to digest if you were on track to take the next step in your career.

However, Andres Lares, managing partner at the Shapiro Negotiations Institute consultancy, encouraged "taking a step back" initially to appreciate the wider context in which this decision was made.

For instance, many companies have announced mass layoffs. In the U.S. alone, more than 40 million people have filed jobless claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

Naturally, as human beings our instinct is to focus on the things impacting us personally, which can mean we forget about the wider situation around us, Lares explained. So even just taking into account what your boss or colleagues are going through can help ensure you react and discuss next steps in a sensitive and empathetic way.

Rhiannon Evans, a career coach at Hiraeth Coaching, also recommended recognizing the positives in the current situation, such as still having a job, not having to commute to work and the ability to work differently from home.