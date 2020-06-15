What it actually means to 'defund the police'

Hundreds march with the Coalition of Black Youth in Boston on June 10, 2020 in Boston. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

What it means to defund the police

Activists would like cities to stop increasing police budgets each year, and for large percentages of the budgets to be diverted to other causes. Exactly how much local groups believe could be reallocated varies by locality and each individual city's current budget. Over the past few decades, police department budgets have made up an ever larger share of many cities' overall budgets. Nationwide, an estimated $100 billion is spent on policing each year. In fact, police budgets comprised up to 20% to 45% of discretionary funds in cities across the country in 2020, according to a report from the Center for Popular Democracy Action, an advocacy group that promotes progressive policies. Garcetti's original proposed 2020-2021 budget for Los Angeles allocates $3.14 billion out of $10.5 billion total to the police, double the budget for public works, the second-largest line item, and far more than the $30 million allocated to economic development. In Chicago, the police and corrections departments received 40.5% of the city's general fund in FY 2019 according to an analysis from Local Progress, a progressive policy network. Mental health services received 0.9% of of the general fund, while youth and jobs programs received 2.4% of the general fund. The funding discrepancies are common in smaller cities, too. Over 33% of St. Louis's general fund was allocated to the police and corrections departments in fiscal year 2019, per Local Progress's data, while mental health services and jobs programs received 0%. Some legal organizations and activists say this is a big problem, especially when it comes at the expense of funding other services, like mental health care and educational programs. Reallocating funds from the police to other social services is the first step to rethinking "the meaning of public safety" entirely, according to New York University's School of Law's Policing Project, an organization that promotes transparency and accountability around policing. At the same time, more radical activists are calling for disbanding police altogether. Defunding departments is simpler, as some cities have already demonstrated by promising to reduce budgets this year.

Where the money would go instead

Activists pushing to defund police departments are advocating for the money to be invested in other types of programs in marginalized communities, like alternative emergency response services. Rather than dial 911 and have a police officer respond to an overdose, for example, a medical professional would respond. Those in favor of reform say this could prevent the use of unnecessary force and violence, and potentially death, from police first responders who are not necessarily trained to handle social issues including domestic violence, substance abuse, homelessness or a mental health crisis effectively. Instead, community workers and others trained in de-escalation techniques would respond. "So much of policing right now is generated and directed toward quality-of-life issues, homelessness, drug addiction, domestic violence," Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza told NBC's "Meet the Press" last week. "What we do need is increased funding for housing, we need increased funding for education, we need increased funding for quality of life of communities who are over-policed and over-surveilled." Earlier this month, a letter signed by hundreds of current and former de Blasio staffers demanded New York City's mayor reduce the portion of the FY2021 budget going to the NYPD by at least $1 billion, and that the funds be reallocated to "essential social services, including housing support and rental relief, food assistance and health care." In a letter to staffers, de Blasio promised to make the city "fairer and more just for communities of color."

Alternatives to defunding the police

In the wake of civil unrest, many politicians, including presumptive Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden, have advocated for reforming police departments over defunding them. There are many different policies being circulated, but one popular form is community policing, which is when officers are assigned to engage more frequently within certain neighborhoods in non-policing capacities, like attending community meetings, in the hopes that they will form stronger bonds. Many of these reform initiatives would actually increase police budgets, because they would not reallocate any of the funds already going to police departments, but instead give more for training and buying new gear like body cameras. Congressional Democrats recently introduced a bill that would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases by police, among other measures. It does not call to defund police, but it also does not provide any additional funding to police departments. Biden supports giving more funds to departments for body cameras and training on community policing. "I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness," Biden said in an interview with CBS Evening News last week. "And, in fact, are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community."

What critics say