Here are the states hit hardest by coronavirus scams

Americans have lost nearly $50 million in scams and fraud schemes related to the coronavirus pandemic since the beginning of the year, according to the Federal Trade Commission. The agency has received over 67,800 complaints regarding fraud schemes related to Covid-19 from consumers, with about 46% saying they lost money in a scam. On average, victims lose about $450. Some states have been more affected by these scams than others. Using data published by the Federal Trade Commission through June 9, 2020 and 2019 population estimates from U.S. Census Bureau, CNBC Make It calculated the states and jurisdictions with the highest levels of fraud complaints related to Covid-19 per 100,000 residents. Below are the five states with the highest level of fraud complaints. On a per-capita basis, the District of Columbia would rank third. Maine Washington Massachusetts Rhode Island Nevada

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC Make It

Tracking which states are experiencing coronavirus-related scams isn't about looking at states with the most confirmed Covid-19 cases. Instead, it's about following where the government stimlus and relief money is going, says James Lee, chief operating officer of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Fraudsters tend to target states that have seen high levels of relief from the federal government, such as stimulus checks and loans administered by the Small Business Administration, as well as states with generous unemployment benefits, Lee says. "We're literally pumping trillions of dollars into the economy. That's unusual and the bad guys know that." Unemployment identity fraud is skyrocketing. "In a normal year, you wouldn't see that because unemployment benefits are low-dollar reward, high-risk scam for an identity thief," Lee says. But that's changed amid the coronavirus pandemic because unemployment benefits are more widely available and have been boosted by an extra $600 per week through July 31, 2020. Many states also needed to get a massive amount of unemployment benefits out the door quickly, so they set aside many of the normal verification processes and procedures, opening the door to fraud, Lee says. Typically, a state unemployment agency verifies an applicant's information, contacts the employer to determine the reasons for unemployment and then makes an eligibility determination. But some states are streamlining the process, cutting down the number of pages and questions that applicants need to answer and making it easier for employers to verify employment to get benefits to Americans who need it as soon as possible. Maine's Department of Labor reported on June 11 that it had received over 17,000 reports of unemployment identity fraud this year. So far, the state's Labor Department says it has canceled about $13 million in benefits filed by 2,200 users after flagging them as fraudulent and is reviewing another 14,700 claims worth about $49 million. Washington state has also seen an unprecedented level of identity theft to claim unemployment benefits, Lee says. State officials identified at least $1.6 million in fraudulent claims in April. "This is happening because bad actors have acquired people's personal information through other data breaches outside of the agency. Criminals then use this information to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits in someone else's name," Suzi LeVine, Washington's Employment Security Department commissioner, said in a statement.

The number of complaints related to coronavirus fraud in each state State Population Number of fraud complaints Complaints per 100,000 residents Maine 1,344,212 679 50.5 Washington 7,614,893 3,214 42.2 District of Columbia 705,749 247 35.0 Massachusetts 6,892,503 2,175 31.6 Rhode Island 1,059,361 267 25.2 Nevada 3,080,156 708 23.0 Delaware 973,764 217 22.3 New Jersey 8,882,190 1,911 21.5 Florida 21,477,737 4,462 20.8 New York 19,453,561 3,948 20.3 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 2,545 19.9 Maryland 6,045,680 1,197 19.8 Wisconsin 5,822,434 1,139 19.6 Oregon 4,217,737 818 19.4 Georgia 10,617,423 2,000 18.8 New Hampshire 1,359,711 255 18.8 Colorado 5,758,736 1055 18.3 California 39,512,223 7,207 18.2 Connecticut 3,565,287 634 17.8 Ohio 11,689,100 1,979 16.9 Michigan 9,986,857 1,687 16.9 Virginia 8,535,519 1,411 16.5 Arizona 7,278,717 1,159 15.9 Hawaii 1,415,872 221 15.6 Illinois 12,671,821 1,903 15.0 North Carolina 10,488,084 1,563 14.9 Vermont 623,989 92 14.7 Missouri 6,137,428 878 14.3 Texas 28,995,881 4,060 14.0 South Carolina 5,148,714 713 13.8 Oklahoma 3,956,971 526 13.3 Utah 3,205,958 418 13.0 Arkansas 3,017,804 392 13.0 Idaho 1,787,065 232 13.0 Tennessee 6,829,174 880 12.9 New Mexico 2,096,829 269 12.8 West Virginia 1,792,147 227 12.7 Kentucky 4,467,673 559 12.5 Montana 1,068,778 132 12.4 Wyoming 578,759 69 11.9 Minnesota 5,639,632 672 11.9 Alabama 4,903,185 556 11.3 Louisiana 4,648,794 524 11.3 Indiana 6,732,219 745 11.1 Mississippi 2,976,149 329 11.1 Kansas 2,913,314 283 9.7 Alaska 731,545 70 9.6 Nebraska 1,934,408 173 8.9 Iowa 3,155,070 268 8.5 South Dakota 884,659 61 6.9 North Dakota 762,062 49 6.4

How to protect yourself from Covid-19 scams