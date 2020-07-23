14 work-from-home jobs that pay up to six figures—and how to get them

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending July 18, marking the 18th consecutive week initial jobless claims topped one million.

With a large share of eligible workers looking for employment, job searching platform FlexJobs combed through its database to identify 14 high-paying positions that are full-time and fully remote.

While each of these roles requires a different level of experience and skills, they all have one main benefit in common: the potential to pay employees $100,000 or more annually.

To land these jobs, FlexJobs director of people and culture Carol Cochran tells CNBC Make It that it will be crucial for candidates to detail three simple things in their resume and cover letter to prove they can be a competent remote worker.

First, she says, if you had to transition to a remote work culture at the start of the pandemic then you will want to detail what that adjustment looked like for you in your cover letter. If you're someone who got furloughed or laid off from work, then she says you'll want detail any remote learning or remote volunteer opportunities you participated in at your previous job to show you have some experience with working outside an office.

Secondly, she says in your resume you'll want to highlight in-office experiences that can easily be translated to a remote work culture. For example, she explains that if "you coordinated a meeting across multiple time zones or you collaborated with people in offices in different cities" then you'll want to detail those tasks.

Lastly, she says, to ensure that you're submitting a standout resume you'll want to include "keywords or phrases from the job description itself." This way, Cochran says, it will catch the "eye of either the person, or in most cases the applicant tracking system, that's going to kind of be looking at your resume."

These tips, she adds, "are just some of the ways you can help connect the dots for why you would make a great remote worker."

To see what remote opportunities are available today, and which ones you may qualify for, take a look at these 14 high-paying remote jobs courtesy of FlexJobs database.