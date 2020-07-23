Skip Navigation
14 work-from-home jobs that pay up to six figures—and how to get them

Getty Images

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending July 18, marking the 18th consecutive week initial jobless claims topped one million. 

With a large share of eligible workers looking for employment, job searching platform FlexJobs combed through its database to identify 14 high-paying positions that are full-time and fully remote.

While each of these roles requires a different level of experience and skills, they all have one main benefit in common: the potential to pay employees $100,000 or more annually. 

To land these jobs, FlexJobs director of people and culture Carol Cochran tells CNBC Make It that it will be crucial for candidates to detail three simple things in their resume and cover letter to prove they can be a competent remote worker.

First, she says, if you had to transition to a remote work culture at the start of the pandemic then you will want to detail what that adjustment looked like for you in your cover letter. If you're someone who got furloughed or laid off from work, then she says you'll want detail any remote learning or remote volunteer opportunities you participated in at your previous job to show you have some experience with working outside an office. 

Secondly, she says in your resume you'll want to highlight in-office experiences that can easily be translated to a remote work culture. For example, she explains that if "you coordinated a meeting across multiple time zones or you collaborated with people in offices in different cities" then you'll want to detail those tasks. 

Lastly, she says, to ensure that you're submitting a standout resume you'll want to include "keywords or phrases from the job description itself." This way, Cochran says, it will catch the "eye of either the person, or in most cases the applicant tracking system, that's going to kind of be looking at your resume."

These tips, she adds, "are just some of the ways you can help connect the dots for why you would make a great remote worker."

To see what remote opportunities are available today, and which ones you may qualify for, take a look at these 14 high-paying remote jobs courtesy of FlexJobs database.

10'000 Hours

1. Bilingual Corporate Counsel

Company: Robert Half International

Industry: HR and Staffing

Requirements: Must be bilingual and have at least one year of experience handling legal contracts and corporate work. 

Annual Salary: $85,000-$110,000

Click here to view job listing

 2. Customer Relationship Management Marketing Manager

Company: Right Side Up

Industry: Growth Marketing

Requirements: Candidates must have four years of related experience as they will be responsible for creating strategies and managing the development of campaigns. 

Annual Salary: $100,000-$150,000

Click here to view job listing

3. DevSecOps Engineer

Company: Jobspring Partners

Industry: Tech Recruitment

Requirements: Candidates must have skills in AWS, SOC2, Containerization and infrastructure as code. 

Annual Salary: $130,000-$150,000

Click here to view job listing

4. Director of Communications

Company: Transgender Law Center - TLC

Industry: Nonprofit

Requirements: Candidates must have five years of experience in communications at a nonprofit and previous experience with supervising a team. 

Annual Salary: $85,000-$105,000

Click here to view job listing

5. Litigation Associate

Company: Yorkson Legal

Industry: Legal and Compliance Staffing

Requirements: Candidates must have an associate degree and at least one year of related defense side litigation experience. 

Annual Salary: $100,000

Click here to view job listing

Getty Images

6. Machine Learning Engineer

Company: Triplebyte

Industry: Talent Acquisition

Requirements: Must be familiar with various software applications including Ruby on Rails, Redis, PostgreSQL, React, Python, and Tensorflow.

Annual Salary: $150,000-$250,000

Click to view job listing

7. Mendix Developer

Company: Jobot

Industry: Staffing and Recruitment

Requirements: Candidates must have experience with designing and coding mobile and web apps. 

Annual Salary: up to $120,000

Click here to view job listing 

8. Mortgage Post-Closing Audit Manager

Company: Accounting Principals

Industry: Accounting and Financial Staffing

Requirements: Must have three to five years of managerial experience in a related field. 

Annual Salary: $110,000

Click to view job listing 

9. Senior Analyst - Customer Retention

Company: Beacon Hill Staffing Group

Industry: Staffing

Requirements: Candidates must have experience with call center evaluations, as well as strong Tableau or SQL skills. 

Annual Salary: up to $120,000

Click here to view job listing

10. Senior Financial Analyst

Company: Randstad

Industry: Staffing and Recruitment

Requirements: Candidates must have at least five years of related financial experience. 

Annual Salary: $80,000-$100,000

Click here to view job listing

Getty Images

11. Senior Recruiter

Company: Right Side Up

Industry: Growth Marketing

Requirements: Candidates must have at least five years of related work experience. 

Annual Salary: $70,000-$110,000

Click here to view job listing

12. Senior Tax Accountant

Company: Robert Half International

Industry: HR and Staffing

Requirements: Candidates must have at least eight years of previous experience at a public accounting firm. 

Annual Salary: $90,000-$110,000 

Click here to view job listing

13. Senior Technical and VFX Artist

Company: HoloMeeting

Industry: Remote Collaboration System

Requirements: Candidates must have at least seven years of technical artist experience and at least five years of Unity experience. 

Annual Salary: $130,000

Click here to view job listing

14. Software Engineer

Company: Triplebyte

Industry: Talent Acquisition

Requirements: Candidates must be comfortable working and building with Ruby on Rails, Redis, PostgreSQL, React, Python and Tensorflow.

Annual Salary: $125,000-$190,000

Click here to view job listing

