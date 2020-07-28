Republicans' relief plan includes $15 billion bailout of the child-care industry—but it falls short of what's needed, advocates say

Nearly nine out of 10 of American voters, 86%, support creating a $50 billion bailout for the child-care industry, according to a poll commissioned by the First Five Years Fund and the Center for American Progress in mid July. But lawmakers seem unwilling to meet that funding level, with the latest Republican stimulus package allocating $15 billion for the hard-hit industry.

Republicans rolled out the HEALS Act on Monday night, which provides $5 billion to child-care providers through the Child Care and Development Block Grant (CCDBG). This fund is typically used to funnel federal funding into child-care subsidies for low-income families with children under the age of 13. However, under the new legislation, child-care providers can apply for emergency assistance in the case of decreased enrollment or closures related to coronavirus and to ensure they are able to remain open or reopen.

The new legislation also earmarked $10 billion to fund "back to work child-care grants," aimed at helping qualified child-care providers pay for increased costs and operating expenses associated with re-enrolling children amid the coronavirus pandemic. The bill notes that these grants are only available through the end of September and are meant to be used to help child-care providers transition their businesses over a period of nine months.

The measures are set up to provide direct support for child-care facilities to help ensure working parents have access to child care so they can work or return to work.

"The pressures of working full-time and educating multiple kids at home all at once are simply unsustainable over the long term. We need to step it up for them," Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said in a statement.

Monday's Republican relief plan builds on the $3.5 billion in emergency funding Congress allocated to the CCDBG in the first coronavirus stimulus package passed in late March. That funding was not only earmarked to help support providers that may be struggling with low enrollment or closures related to the coronavirus, the legislation stipulated that it could be used to help emergency responders and other essential workers pay for child care.

It's also more than the $7 billion total Democrats initially allocated in the HEROES Act, which passed the House of Representatives in May but has been stalled in the Senate.