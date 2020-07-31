She went to prison for a crime she says she didn't commit. Now Keeda Haynes is running for Congress

Keeda Haynes, lawyer and former public defender, is looking to make history in Tennessee's upcoming primary election on August 6. The 42-year-old Democrat, who is looking to represent Tennessee's fifth district in Congress, is running against Democratic candidate Joshua Rawlings and longtime Democratic congressman Rep. Jim Cooper, who has represented the district, which includes Nashville, for 17 years. If Haynes wins, she could become the first Black congresswoman to represent the state; Tennessee has only elected two Black people to Congress in the past. Haynes, who served six-and-a-half years as an assistant public defender at the Metro Nashville Public Defender's Office, currently works as a legal adviser for Free Hearts, a nonprofit organization in Tennessee that provides support, education and advocacy to families impacted by the criminal justice system. Her commitment to fighting for criminal justice reform is one that's very personal as the Tennessee State University graduate spent nearly four years in jail after college for a marijuana-related crime she says she did not commit.

Keeda Haynes is running to represent Tennessee's fifth congressional district in Congress. Photo credit: Keeda Haynes

Upon her release from prison in December 2006, the Tennessee native set her sights on becoming a public defender after hearing other women in prison share stories about how their public defenders were treating them. "I was fortunate enough to be able to have a private attorney and he was great," she tells CNBC Make It. "Seeing how he was with me really set the bar for the type of lawyer I wanted to be as a public defender. And, I said I wanted to be able to give people the same level of representation that my attorney gave me, but I wanted to give it to the people who couldn't afford to pay for it." Haynes started working as a legal assistant for the attorney who represented her while putting herself through law school at the Nashville School of Law at night. After graduating law school in 2012 and passing the bar exam, Haynes then had to pass the character and fitness examination by the Tennessee Board of Law Examiners. In December 2012, she became a practicing attorney in Nashville. That following year, in 2013, she started working at Nashville's public defender's office, where she remained for six and a half years. "It was there," she says, "at the public defender's office, where I was talking with my clients and speaking with other people in the community, that I realized there were so many things going on in people's lives that no one was doing anything about." A few years ago, she says she wrote a letter to Congressman Jim Cooper, who she's running against in the primary, offering to volunteer with him and other members of Congress to work on criminal justice reform. "We met for 15 minutes and I never heard from him again," Haynes says, adding that since Cooper has been in office she doesn't believe enough focus has been given to the criminal justice system in their district. Cooper confirmed with CNBC Make It that Haynes did in fact send him a letter in 2016. At the time, he says, "I was already working on voting rights issues — including restoration of rights for formerly incarcerated individuals — so we had a good discussion. I have continued to work with local judges and our DA on these issues, and we are making progress in Nashville. Our correspondence continued when my office followed up to assist her with a tour of the White House."

Keeda Haynes is running to represent Tennessee's fifth congressional district in Congress. Photo credit: Keeda Haynes