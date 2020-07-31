$600 unemployment booster isn't primary reason people do or do not work: Yale economists

In the $1 trillion stimulus proposal released by Senate Republicans on Monday — the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, or HEALS, Act — the $600 per week unemployment boost of the CARES Act, which expires Friday, would decrease to $200 per week. That's because Republican leaders have largely said the extra $600 a week discourages people from returning to work. Though there have been reports of some businesses unable to find employees because of the booster (i.e., potential hires were making more money on unemployment than they would working a particular job), a report from Yale economists published on July 14 found that the extra $600 is not the primary reason people are, or are not, working.

The Yale research showed that low wage workers and workers from states where unemployment benefits are lower — so those for whom the $600 supplement increased their total unemployment benefits by a bigger percentage — "did not experience larger declines in employment when the benefits expansion went into effect," the report said. Those unemployed people returned to their previous jobs at similar rates as others, according to the report. "In fact, if anything, groups facing larger increases in benefit generosity experience slight gains in employment relative to the least-treated group by early May," said the report. Instead, the most important factor in whether people returned to work was the availability of jobs, according to Joseph G. Altonji, the Thomas DeWitt Cuyler Professor of Economics at Yale University, and Dana Scott, a graduate student and Ph.D. candidate at Yale's economics department, who co-authored the report. "We think the reason for the lack of difference is that scarce job opportunities rather than labor supply has been the main factor in determining employment during the pandemic," the report co-authors tell CNBC Make It. "While some people may have chosen not to look for work because of the generosity of [unemployment] benefits, the dominating factor in employment levels has been low labor demand," they said. For the report, the Yale economists used weekly data from Homebase, a company that provides employment and time-tracking software to U.S. small businesses like restaurants, bars and retail operations — the sort of small businesses with "hourly employees who earn relatively low wages" and are likely "disproportionately affected by the pandemic," according to a Yale press release. The economists compared the week of March 22, just before the CARES Act was passed, to the weeks following.