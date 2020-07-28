Why Elon Musk says a stimulus package 'is not in the best interests of the people'

The U.S. House and Senate are sparring over what a second coronavirus stimulus package will include.

But before the Republicans' stimulus proposal was even released on Monday, tech billionaire Elon Musk dropped his opinion on the topic via Twitter.

"Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people, [in my opinion]," Musk tweeted on Friday.

That's because congressional stimulus packages "are jammed to gills with special interests...," Musk tweeted.

(As The New York Times pointed out in March, the first $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package included special provisions for specific companies and interest groups.)

Instead, according to Musk, "If we do a stimulus at all, it should just be direct payments to consumers."

A Twitter user suggested some back of the napkin math that a $2 trillion stimulus proposal divided by 330 million people living in the United States would leave each person with about $6,000.

To this, Musk agreed: "Yeah, would have been way better just to send everyone $6,[000]," he tweeted.

(Both the $1 trillion Senate Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools, or HEALS, Act announced on Monday and the House's $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES Act, announced in May do include cash payment provisions, but also other things like funding for states and the Paycheck Protection Program to support small businesses.)

Musk has long been a vocal proponent of universal basic income. As far back as 2016, Musk has said the government will eventually have to give people some sort of cash payment because robots will replace human workers.

"As a reminder, I'm in *favor* of universal basic income," Musk tweeted on Friday, following his comments on a stimulus package.

The "goal of government should be to maximize the happiness of the people. Giving each person money allows them to decide what meets their needs, rather than the blunt tool of legislation, which creates self-serving special interests," Musk tweeted.

Neither Tesla nor SpaceX immediately returned CNBC Make It's request for further comment on behalf of Musk.

