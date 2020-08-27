Nearly 35 million households will lose their utility shutoff protections over the next month

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans have relied on emergency orders put in place by state and local governments that bar utility companies from shutting off services such as gas, electricity and water.

However, many of these orders will expire by the end of September, leaving 34.5 million households without shutoff protections, according to a new report from energy efficiency startup Carbon Switch.

Governors and public utility commissions in 32 states passed new utility shutoff moratoriums​ during the pandemic, which prohibited providers from shutting off utilities because of nonpayment. Several states, such as Ohio and Arizona, did not pass new orders but extended seasonal shutoff restrictions during the pandemic. Yet overall, many of these measures were put in place as short-term solutions, so most of the moratoriums are set to expire soon. Ten states have already had their orders expire, but the bulk are lifting in August, September and October, Carbon Switch's report finds.

Meanwhile, 14 states never issued specific moratoriums at all, instead relying on utility companies to voluntarily keep power on for customers with overdue bills. Yet 8 out of 10 of the nation's biggest utility companies are planning to return to normal operations by Sept. 15 and will start cutting off customers' electricity and gas if the bills are overdue, Carbon Switch reports.

"There's going to be a tidal wave of utility shutoffs," says Michael Thomas, founder and head researcher of Carbon Switch. That's because in some states, as many as a third of households are behind on payments. Typically, only about 7% to 9% of Americans are delinquent on their payments, he says. "It's just crazy by any measure."

Throughout August and September, 14 state moratoriums will expire. Carbon Switch calculates that by October 1, about 76 million households will be without shutoff protections. At that point, only a dozen states and Washington, D.C. will still have moratoriums still in place. Only seven states — California, Connecticut, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Wyoming — and Washington, D.C. do not have expiration dates set on their moratorium orders, according to Carbon Switch.

About 9.5 million people are currently unemployed in states that are set to have their shutoff protections expire on or before October 1, according to the report's analysis of the latest monthly data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Another 10 million of the households in those states are currently below the federal poverty line, Carbon Switch finds.