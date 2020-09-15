Americans are more generous in their charitable giving during Covid-19, but how they donate changed

As Covid-19 descended on the U.S. and began closing businesses, schools and community centers, 56% of U.S. households engaged in charitable giving to help their neighbors through the crisis, according to a new report from Indiana University's Women's Philanthropy Institute (WPI).

One-third of U.S. households gave money directly to charitable organizations, other individuals or businesses, according to the report, which surveyed 3,405 people in the general population in mid-May of this year. That's similar to previous years, according to the report. Even with all of the economic insecurity of the coronavirus recession, people in the U.S. continued to donate money.

But it's not just direct charitable contributions that made a difference during the "unprecedented environment" coronavirus created, the report notes. People responded to the crisis in unique ways: Almost half, 48.3%, engaged in charitable giving indirectly. Households made a point to order takeout from local restaurants, purchase gift cards from their favorite boutiques or continue to pay for services, like a housecleaning or day care, that they were unable to use during shelter-in-place orders, among other types of giving.

While that type of indirect giving wouldn't typically be considered charity, in the time of coronavirus, it has been a lifeline for some small businesses and service workers. And it's notable that this financial support was given in addition to typical charitable contributions.

With people forced to stay in their "bubbles," there was a big shift to indirect aid, Jeannie Sager, WPI's director, tells CNBC Make It. People became more aware of the needs of their community members, and they wanted to help their neighbors and local businesses through the downturn. Some people, for example, bought groceries for the elderly or performed other types of labor for their most vulnerable neighbors, she says.

Social distancing "made a really big difference in how we engaged in generosity," Sager says. "You couldn't volunteer anymore."

Smaller, community-based groups, like giving circles and mutual aid groups, were also able to meet the challenges of the crisis more quickly than national charity networks, Sager says. They were able to act quickly, pivoting to meet the needs of community members right away.

More from Your Money Mindset:

Op-ed: Non-profit sector, slammed by the pandemic, needs the generosity of investors

Americans are raiding retirement savings during coronavirus pandemic

Applications for life insurance are on the rise—here's what you should know before you buy