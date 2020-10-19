Harvard psychologist: The toxic money mindset that even millionaires have—and how to break out of it

The pitfalls of chasing money

Focusing on chasing wealth is a trap, because it leads only to an increased focus on chasing wealth.

Nothing less than our health and happiness depends on reversing the innate notion that time is money.

Research shows that after we make enough money to pay our bills and save for the future, making more does little for our happiness. If anything, once people start making a lot of money, they begin to think they're doing worse in life, because they become obsessed with comparing themselves to those who are richer. Even multimillionaires make the mistake of believing that time, and not money, will enrich their lives. My colleagues surveyed a few thousand of the world's wealthiest people, asking how much they'd need to be "perfectly happy." Seventy-five percent (many of whom had a net worth of $10 million or more) said they'd need "a lot more" ($5 million to $10 million, "at the very least") to be happy. It doesn't take a PhD in psychology to see how misguided this mindset is.

How to start prioritizing time