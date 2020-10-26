Happiness expert: One technique for staying upbeat during the pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, it can be difficult to remain upbeat.

Aside from the health implications and associated financial stressors, uncertainty over the outcome of the virus has eroded one of the key contributors to our overall happiness, making optimism hard to obtain.

"A sense of control is very important for happiness," Tali Sharot, a cognitive neuroscientist and author of "The Optimism Bias," told CNBC Make It.

Indeed, in her research during the height of lockdowns, Sharot and her peers at University College London found that control was the number one contributor to people's overall level of happiness: Those who felt they had a sense of agency in their day-to-day lives were far happier than those who did not.

In the months since then, people have adapted to the pandemic and the average person's happiness level has returned to a "baseline," said Sharot, describing happiness like a treadmill.