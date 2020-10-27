The best way to answer 'Why do you want to work here?'—plus examples from 3 people who got the job

Aside from "Tell me about yourself," one of the most basic questions you'll be asked during any job interview is, "Why do you want to work here?"
This question can come in several different forms, such as:
As a career coach and hiring manager of 15 years, I've seen so many candidates thrown off by this question and try to wing it.
Let's start with what not to say:
I always tell candidates that this question isn't so much about how much work experience you have.
What managers really want to know is how knowledgeable you are about the company — and that you really, really want to work there. One of the most effective ways to show that is to give what I like to call a "connection story."
This is a personal story that tells the hiring manager 1) your personal values are aligned with the company's values, and 2) the position will help you develop meaningful qualities in both your professional and personal life (because it means you'll be more committed to your job).
Here are three examples that I helped my clients craft (and yes, they did get the job!):
Your connection story will vary depending on your own values and what industry you're in, but the main goal should always be the same: To show that you understand the company, and how you fit in.
The most important task is to do research on the company, and ask yourself:
J.T. O'Donnell is the founder and CEO of Work It Daily, an online platform dedicated to helping people solve their biggest career problems. She has more than 15 years of experience in hiring, recruiting and career coaching. For more career tips, follow her on TikTok @jtodonnell.
