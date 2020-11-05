Recruiters care more about cover letters now than before the pandemic—here's how to write a good one

While they often feel like a time-consuming and tedious part of the job-application process, cover letters may be taking on greater importance during the coronavirus pandemic. According to a recent survey of 334 hiring managers between August and September, roughly half of respondents said they're more likely to read cover letters now than before the pandemic. TopResume career expert Amanda Augustine says this makes sense as a tough job market leads many workers to apply for roles outside of their normal career path or field altogether. A good cover letter could take a few extra minutes of time, but it can also benefit job-seekers by giving them a chance to explain a drastic change, Augustine tells CNBC Make It. She offers three elements to writing an effective cover letter if you're switching jobs during the pandemic.

1. A brief but engaging opening

Augustine is a fan of opening your cover letter with an anecdote. It can tell the reader why you're drawn to the company and also show off your personality, something many hiring managers must now assess through application materials and virtual meetings rather than in-person due to the pandemic. "Infuse personality in describing your qualifications, why you're into this work and what you'd love to accomplish with this employer," Augustine says. An anecdote of how you led a project or accomplished a team goal can show both how you're qualified to do the work, as well as what you're like to work with as a colleague. When in doubt, ZipRecruiter CEO Ian Siegel says flattery can go a long way. He recommends job seekers open their cover letters with the following sentence: "I'm so excited to apply to this job because ..." and fill in the blank about the company's product, service or mission. "Show enthusiasm, show you've done research, and show you want to come in there and make a contribution," he adds.

2. Focus on similarities between your work history and the new job

A key part of navigating a mid-pandemic career switch is to focus more on your future job target rather than your work history, Augustine says. That means highlighting the skills, experiences and accomplishments you have that are listed highest in the job description, even if they were lower priorities in your previous work. Then, list meaningful similarities between your previous work and the job in front of you and how that will help you make the transition. For example, will you be working to serve the same type of customer? Will you be working with similar types of vendors? Or do you even have experience working for a similar-size company? As much as possible, "find the bridge when you're trying to switch career paths," Augustine says.

3. Address any red flags