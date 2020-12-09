Here’s how to tell if you should stop saving for retirement if you’re struggling financially right now

Although unemployment rates have fallen from their highs earlier this year, many Americans are still looking for work or struggling with reduced hours. A recent survey of over 2,000 Americans found that about half, 49%, had a reduction in income. The most immediate way to offset a smaller paycheck (or in some cases, no pay) is to reduce your spending. For some, that may mean cutting back or even completely stopping contributions to retirement accounts such as your 401(k).

But before you alter your 401(k) contributions, you should carefully evaluate your individual situation, certified financial planner Eric Roberge says. "It's going to depend on what you're dealing with right now," says Roberge, founder of Boston-based wealth management firm Beyond Your Hammock. Here's how he recommends approaching the decision to reduce or halt 401(k) contributions.

If you can't afford the basics

If you're dealing with a situation where you cannot afford to pay for what you need, then it's a fairly straightforward decision: Prioritize spending on your mortgage, rent, utilities and food ahead of contributing to a retirement account, Roberge says. "Those things need to be paid for," says Roberge. "If you don't have the income to pay for them, temporarily backing off on your 401(k) to afford those things right now might be a good choice." There is going to be a long-term impact on your retirement balance if you aren't contributing this year. "That's going to leave a mark, but it's only a temporary mark," Roberge says. As long as you are planning to up those contributions again once your situation turns around, don't stress about it.

If you feel like you need more cash on hand