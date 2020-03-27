Do you need more than 3 to 6 months' worth of expenses saved during the COVID-19 pandemic? Here's what experts say

The less stable your job, the more you should save

If you're far out from retirement and have a steady job, keeping three to six months' worth of expenses in an emergency fund is fine, says Schwab-Pomerantz. That way, you'll have a sizable buffer in case you need it, but "you won't have so much in cash that you lose the opportunity for growth." You want your emergency fund to be readily available, which means keeping it in a savings account. But savings accounts, even the high-yield ones, aren't going to allow for as much growth as investing could. By keeping three to six months' worth of expenses in a savings account, you strike a good balance between having enough to cover you in a bind, but not sacrificing potential growth you'd earn from investing your money. If your income fluctuates depending on commissions, overtime pay or other external factors, ideally you'll save closer to six months' worth of expenses — or more, adds Schwab-Pomerantz. Regardless of your job, though, having a minimum of three months' worth of expenses saved is especially important right now. "These are unprecedented global economic times," Crane says. "Get real about the chances of losing any or all of your income and plan for at least three months of disruption to that income source."

Get real about the chances of your losing any or all of your income, and plan for at least three months of disruption to that income source. Kelly Crane CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, CIO OF NAPA VALLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT

"The length of this disruption is the big unknown," he says. "The virus could impact us for a few more weeks or, for some industries, for many months. The less stable your income is and the harder it could be to get another job in your industry right now, the more you need to be liquid."

The closer you are to retirement, the more you should have in cash

The older you get, the bigger the cash cushion you want to have, says Schwab-Pomerantz. If you're a few years out from retirement, she recommends having at least a years' worth of expenses saved up. For somebody already in retirement, "they should have two years' worth of cash," she says. This is a good rule of thumb to follow "in good times and in bad," she says. "The nature of the stock market is that it goes up and it goes down. You never know exactly when that's going to happen, so it's really about being prepared for everything and anything."

The 'right' amount depends on your personal comfort level