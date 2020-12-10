Suze Orman reacts to a millennial earning $118,000 per year who paid off $55,000 in student loan debt

Personal finance expert Suze Orman has nothing but compliments for Roy Patterson.

The 31-year-old paid off over $55,000 in student loan debt in four years by foregoing dinners out, vacations and new clothing while increasing his income year after year. Now that he's debt-free, the former Philadelphia resident is focused on building up his net worth. Overall, Orman is impressed. "Learn from this man," she says.

It helps that Patterson considers Orman something of a money mentor. During his senior year of college, Patterson and his mother watched Orman's CNBC show every week. Orman's "tough love" approach resonated with him and inspired him to tackle his debt.

"I can't criticize somebody who really spent most of his time watching me," Orman jokes.

Here are Orman's big takeaways from Patterson's financial journey.