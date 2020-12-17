George Clooney once gave 14 of his friends $1 million each in cash—here’s why

George Clooney credits his closest friends with helping him get where he is today. And in 2013, he decided to pay them back for all they've done — literally.

Back then, the perpetual bachelor had just met his future wife, Amal, and didn't have any kids. At the time, he didn't expect to start a family anytime soon. But, "what I do have are these guys who've all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another," Clooney recently explained to GQ.

"I've slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I've helped them over the years."

Clooney's movie "Gravity" had just become a hit, which brought an unexpected windfall for the actor. "Because they didn't want to pay us, they gave us percentages of the movie, 'cause they thought it was gonna be a flop, and that ended up being a very good deal," he said.

Clooney decided to pay it forward to his friends. He purchased 14 Tumi suitcases and filled each one with $1 million in cash. He told his friends to mark their calendars for a dinner party at his place, and when they arrived, he presented them with the suitcases, Rande Gerber, Clooney's longtime friend and business partner told MSNBC in 2017.