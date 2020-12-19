The books that 'Shark Tank' stars will give this holiday season

A good book may be the perfect gift to give this year – especially one recommended by a Shark. If you're a fan of ABC's "Shark Tank" or buying holiday gifts for someone who is, here are some Shark-approved books from Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec.

'How to Win Friends and Influence People'

by Dale Carnegie This year, Corcoran will give the book "How to Win Friends and Influence People" by Dale Carnegie, she tells CNBC Make It. "Social distancing has taught us how important our good friends are! This is a great year to polish up our friend-making skills," she says. Published in 1936, at near end of the Great Depression, the self-help book provides tips on how to succeed, including steps on how to be liked, not get fired or win an argument, using examples from the lives of notable figures like Benjamin Franklin and Abraham Lincoln. "No book teaches it better," says Corcoran. In fact, legendary investor Warren Buffett credited a course by Carnegie, which he took while attending Columbia Business School, for overcoming his fear of public speaking: "That $100 course gave me the most important degree I have. It's certainly had the biggest impact in terms of my subsequent success," Buffett said in "Getting There: A Book of Mentors" by Gillian Zoe Segal (who is also a CNBC contributor).

'The 4-Hour Workweek: Escape 9-5, Live Anywhere, and Join the New Rich'

by Timothy Ferriss "I love to gift Tim Ferriss' [book] 'The 4-Hour Workweek,'" says John, even though "during quarantine, I feel like I've been working more than ever and I'm definitely not working four hours a week." The book, published in 2007, is about "efficiency and scaling using the resources around you," John says. "[It's] something we all need to think about as businesses have changed due to Covid."

'The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company'