Majority of Americans plan to use $600 stimulus check to pay household bills—here's how far it will go

About two-thirds of the second round of $600 stimulus payments have already hit Americans' bank accounts. For the majority of recipients, that money will go toward keeping a roof over their heads and putting food on the table.

Nearly 6 out of 10 Americans, or 59%, say that as soon as they receive their stimulus check, they're using the money to pay household bills, according to a recent survey from bill pay service doxo of over 1,000 U.S. adults that ran from December 23rd to January 4th. Another 11% report the stimulus payment will be used to keep their families fed.

"Unfortunately, the $600 checks won't get them very far," says Jim Kreyenhagen, doxo's vice president of marketing and consumer services. That's because the average U.S. household spends $21,378 per year on bills, or about $1,782 on expenses each month, according to doxo's latest research.

The largest chunk of that spending is on housing: The average American spends about $1,268 a month on mortgage payments or $1,023 on rent, according to doxo. The $600 stimulus payment comes nowhere close to covering those expenses for many Americans.

That said, the stimulus payments will cover some expenses for at least a month, and some household bills even longer. The average car payment, for instance, is about $374 a month, while utilities tend to average about $290 a month, according to doxo.