The little-known hack to creating your resume in 15 seconds or less—using LinkedIn

While there are plenty of resources to help job seekers format their resume, one of the simplest ways to do it is through LinkedIn :

Creating your resume can be stressful . But what if you could actually put one together in 15 seconds or less ?

Keep in mind that only characters in English will be displayed properly. And you'll need a premium subscription in order to choose which sections to include in the PDF.

And just like that, you have a resume!

While this resume hack can potentially save a lot of time, the end results won't work for everyone. Here are four things to keep in mind:

1. Your LinkedIn profile needs to be resume-worthy.

Some people put every little detail on their resumes, but skimp on the details in their LinkedIn profile. But LinkedIn isn't a secondary option — it deserves the same amount of attention.

Remember, hiring managers and recruiters don't just find candidates via website applications, they also use LinkedIn to search for people. So it's important to treat your LinkedIn profile almost the same as your resume.

2. Take advantage of the LinkedIn headline.

Your LinkedIn headline is valuable space, but many people don't use it correctly.

Instead of creating a flashy headline like "Experienced Online Marketing Professional," use this space to highlight at least five key skills you want to leverage in your next career opportunity.

3. Display your most impressive accomplishments.

The experience section of your LinkedIn profile should mirror your resume, with a strong focus on your quantifiable accomplishments (i.e., numbers and statistics that prove results).

Make sure they all go hand in hand with your skill sets.

4. Don't forget to include other relevant information.

The rest of your profile is pretty standard and should include things like your education, degrees and certifications, professional associations and volunteering efforts.