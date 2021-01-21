Unilever aims to train up 10 million young people for work in strategy to tackle inequality

The coronavirus pandemic has both shone a light on and exacerbated social inequalities, and consumer goods giant Unilever says it wants to tackle these to help build a more equitable society.

Unilever announced on Thursday a strategy on how it plans do so, setting out a list of commitments that aim to raise living standards across its value chain, promote inclusivity, and prepare people for the future of work.

Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum in an interview recorded ahead of the announcement, that the company was aiming to be a "positive force in tackling the persistent and worsening issue of social inequality" with its new strategy. He added that this goal had "never been more relevant than what we've seen with the crises of the last year — the pandemic, the social and racial justice crises."

One of the goals on Unilever's list is to "help equip 10 million young people with essential skills that they will need for the types of job opportunities that will be around in 2030 and which will be very different from today," explained Jope.

Unilever plans to train up this number of young people by 2030, partly by working with youth employability platform LevelUp, giving them access to training, volunteering and work experience.

Young people have been disproportionately affected by job and income losses, as well as disruption to education and training, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A report by the United Nations' International Labor Organization in August found 42% of young people around the world had lost income due to the pandemic.