Investor known as the ‘Warren Buffett of Japan’: The No. 1 secret to success, wealth and happiness in life

The secret to a happy life isn't an abundance of wealth — and yet, we often hear people say they want more money. But rarely anyone says they have too much, or just enough.

In my 30 years of researching money and happiness, one of the most remarkable individuals I've ever met was a Japanese entrepreneur and investor named Wahei Takeda.

Before Takeda passed away in 2016, at 83, I had the honor of having him as a mentor for 15 years. A truly happy man, he taught me what it really means to live a successful and meaningful life.

"There is no end in the money game," Takeda once told me, comparing it to baseball. Even if you are winning in the bottom of the ninth inning, that doesn't guarantee a win.

The money game is the same, he explained. Even if you are wealthy in your 30s or 40s, that doesn't mean something disastrous can't happen and leave you destitute.